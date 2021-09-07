Williston Barracks / DUI, Excessive Speed, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A103259

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 9/3/21 0034 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 15 Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence, Criminal DLS, Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Trenton Thibault

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 3, 2021 at approximately 0034 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 15 near the intersection of Cady Hill in the Town of Cambridge, after observing a vehicle traveling 90 mph in a 50 mph zone. The operator was identified as Trenton Thibault, 21, of Essex Junction. Thibault showed signs of alcohol impairment and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Troopers also learned that Thibault had a criminally suspended driver's license. Thibault was ultimately processed at the Williston Barracks and released with a citation ordering him to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on September 29, 2021 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 29, 2021 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille

MUG SHOT: Attached

