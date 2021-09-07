ORAL COVIDE VACCINE SOLUTION MAY BE A REALITY SOON

Easy to Administer Oral Vaccine

The current Covid pandemic has highlighted the need for fast, effective, adaptable, oral vaccines; that does not require cold chain allowing fast distribution.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- VivoVac Pty Ltd, the makers of VivoVac oral vaccines for, Covid-19, HPV and certain human to human transmissible viruses today announced that they completed their initial animal studies which confirmed that VivoVac Oral antiviral capsules have shown to be effective in producing Covid-19 antibodies in mice and primates for all variants of Covid-19.VivoVac Oral Covid Vaccine The current Covid pandemic has highlighted the need for fast, effective, adaptable vaccines to be readily manufactured in Australia. Thermally unstable vaccines manufactured overseas have created supply challenges, leading to extended lockdowns which have caused significant economic devastation in Australia. Rolling lockdowns through Australia’s major cities have cost the economy over $2 billion per week.Increasing the vaccination rates of the population is currently the safest approach governments are taking in order to fight against Covid outbreaks. With only 24.8% of the world population currently vaccinated, the race is on to provide a safe, effective roll out of Covid Vaccines world-wide.Recent data compiled by Provocate has shown that the Delta strain is having an increased impact on children, with cases growing five times faster in this cohort than in people aged over 60. With New South Wales looking likely to ease lockdown restrictions once 80% of the adult population is vaccinated, over four million children will be left unprotected.Vaccinations in Australia have now been approved for children over the age of 12 but these vaccinations are unlikely to be rolled out before the lockdown restrictions ease.Current Covid Vaccines require a cold chain to prevent the vaccines from becoming too warm and therefore potentially ineffective, as well as medical staff being required to administer the vaccine, resulting in lengthy roll out times of vaccines. Making it near impossible to supply remote areas and developing countries with Covid vaccines.Vaccines available on the market are very expensive to produce and require cold-chain supply in order to maintain a stable temperature and its effectiveness. The efficacy of existing vaccines is estimated to reduce by 25% within 3 months of full vaccination. With these rates dropping so drastically, and Covid mutations causing stronger strains of the virus to spread, the need for booster vaccinations is increasing by the day.Given the tremendous need for vaccines worldwide, there is a huge demand for a novel, cost-effective, safe and convenient Covid-19 vaccine. VivoVac Pty Ltd (VivoVac) is developing a cost effective, oral vaccine that requires no cold chain and that is stable at room temperature. VivoVac is aiming to become a global market leader in designing, producing and distributing oral Covid vaccines as well as oral vaccines for viruses that are community spread such as aids and Human Papillomavirus.Oral vaccination has socioeconomic benefits and provides the possibility of stimulating both humoral and cellular immune responses at systemic and mucosal sites.VivoVac scientists have discovered a way to produce Covid vaccines with AAV as well as pDNA and mRNA. The oral Covid-19 vaccination is thermally-stable, meaning transportation is simple. It requires no needles and little to no healthcare workers to administer the vaccine, meaning a country-wide and even global roll out of the vaccine or boosters can be as simple as sending them out in the post. Thermo-stability as well as the low cost of VivoVac’s production creates a unique opportunity for VivoVac to be offered to developing nations globally, making VivoVac’s production and distribution model far superior and providing an efficient and stable solution to support the fast, cost effective rollout of vaccines to ensure Australia’s supply needs are met locally, rather than relying on international supply chains for our protection.AAV2 vectors already demonstrated their capacity to induce strong immune responses using a variety of injection routes and viral Ag derived from HSV, the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), the severe acquired respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV), and the human papillomavirus (HPV). VivoVac’s oral pDNA Covid-19 vaccine capsules are double encapsulated with lipid gold nanoparticles. The double encapsulated pDNA oral capsules bypass the stomach and dissolve in the recipient’s intestines. VivoVac’s Oral Covid Vaccine then passes through the M cell in the intestine and activates the epithelial cell to produce the vaccine spike protein.These vaccinations allow for a cost effective, rapid deployment of Covid vaccines and boosters globally, allowing for higher vaccination rates within remote populations, increasing efficacy through booster shots and swift protection against new Covid variants, all without the need for medical administration and cold-chain supply systems.About VivoVac Pty LtdStartup company VivoVac Pty Ltd is an Australian Biotech company which is involved in research and development of Oral vaccines including vaccines for Covid-19. Our platform will also allow us to develop vaccines for viruses such as HPV, STD's and Tuberculosis.The company’s mission is to create safe and effective, thermally stable oral vaccines for all human to human delivered viruses. For more information about VivoVac, visit its website at www.vivovac.com

