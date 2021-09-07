Apogee to develop the new Online Monitoring System for the North Sea Region Programme
Apogee has started working on creating a new version of the North Sea Region Programme’s OMS for the next Interreg programme period 2021-2027
We always strive to improve quality. At Apogee, we are grateful for NSRP selection to entrust us with their new VIB Online Monitoring System and enrich the platform with new functionalities.”LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apogee Information Systems has started working on creating a new version of the North Sea Region Programme’s Online Monitoring System (OMS) for the next Interreg programme period 2021-2027. Apogee built on its past experience developing the monitoring systems for the IVB Programme (2007-2013) as well as the VB Programme (2014-2020), to successfully bid on the North Sea Region Programme’s tender for the new OMS.
— Nektar Baziotis - Managing Director
The new VIB OMS
The goal of this new version is to update the existing Online Monitoring System so that it can provide a more comprehensive view of all project and programme functions. This will improve the program's ability to manage and oversee its operations. Additionally, the new version will provide improved speed of access across multiple types of devices, with an increased range of features and functions, in a redesigned user interface. The ultimate goal is to enhance the system’s efficiency and useability.
Further goals of the new version of the OMS are increased security and authentication measures, and the complete digitalisation of all application processes. Apogee will provide an end-to-end digital signature solution completing removing use of paper or scanned documents. The new OMS will also allow for improved data interoperability with the Programme’s website as well as other systems, to further aid the dissemination of the programme’s results.
About the North Sea Region Programme
The North Sea Region Programme supports transnational development projects from the countries that constitute the North Sea region of Europe. As part of the European Territorial Cooperation under the European Union and the European Commission’s ERDF, the Programme is bringing innovation to the North Sea Region and improving working and living conditions in the area. Programme funds cooperation across borders to encourage green & sustainable ideas for the 60+ million people living in the region. A total of 957 beneficiaries from all seven partner countries participate in the 73 North Sea Region projects of the 2014-2020 programme period.
Every project the North Sea Region Programme funds has innovative thinking and scalable solutions as main priorities. The Programme often works on projects that provide pilots & trials to further their efficacy, as well as cutting-edge technology. Many of the projects also involve building the capacity of others. The North Sea Region Programme helps create a robust, green economy by helping innovators get their ideas off the ground, through projects that align with European agendas such as the EU Green Deal. The programme’s vision is to build a vibrant North Sea Region which will be an international hub for sustainable business models.
About Apogee Information Systems
Apogee has been supporting the digital operations of the IIIB, IVB and VB North Sea Region Programmes since 2007. The IVB Monitoring System, initially developed by Apogee in 2010, covers the vast majority of the Programme’s operations and activity, including application submission and evaluation, contracting, periodic reporting and day-today communication. In 2015, Apogee developed the VB OMS for the 2014-2020 Programme to monitor and manage a great variety of complex procedures including internal communications and beneficiaries reporting.
Apogee Information Systems is a leading technology firm specializing in today's emerging business sectors and the latest technologies, namely Custom Website and Internet Applications, AI and E-learning Solutions, Project Management, IT Human Resources, and Online Marketing Services. Our core activity is the development of custom software solutions with a focus on covering the actual needs of medium/large sized companies and organisations. Our team of experts consists of developers, designers, and business strategists with experience in commercial, non-commercial, and educational sectors.
About Evolutionary Archetypes
For the OMS project, Apogee is applying its experience and latest web technologies to upgrade the system. In this endeavor, Apogee is aided by Evolutionary Archetypes Consulting. EA is an innovation research and consulting company. EA explores and develops innovative strategies, methods, and tools to improve its partners' competitiveness. Precise results, accurate timing and an ever-expanding group of satisfied customers encompass EA’s mission. EA contributes with business analysis and technical writing.
News item: https://apogee.gr/en/news/Apogee-to-develop-the-new-Online-Monitoring-System-for-the-North-Sea-Region-Programme.520/
