AUGUSTA - The ConnectME Authority has set up an easy and straightforward way for Maine people to help identify specific areas in need of faster broadband service. Improving access to broadband is a key component of Governor Mills' plan to strengthen the foundation for sustained economic growth in every corner of Maine.

The State has some information regarding the accessible infrastructure, but is aware that the existing data isn't as accurate as it needs to be. "Evaluating our broadband needs is the first step to solving them. We are hoping that residents, businesses and providers will help us update this list to ensure that we have captured all of the areas that do not have access to effective broadband service," said Heather Johnson - Acting Commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD). "We believe that reaching out to communities can be one of the most effective ways for us to learn what capacity homes and businesses have access to."

Collecting more accurate information is one of the key elements to an effective expansion of broadband. ConnectME will use the additional data as leverage to help Maine improve its chances of accessing a portion of the more than $600 million the federal government has dedicated to broadband expansion efforts in the U.S.

To help test your internet speed and map your area for potentially faster service in the future, go to: https://www.maine.gov/connectme/communities-resources/Broadbandmapping and follow the instructions.