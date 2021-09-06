Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 6, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 6, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Auglaize Township Park District
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2020
Ashtabula
Ashtabula County Airport Authority dba Northeast Ohio Regional Airport
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Athens
Alexander Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Auglaize
Jackson Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Butler
Lemon Township
FFR IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Middletown Moving Forward, Inc.
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Champaign
Northeast Champaign County Fire District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clark
West Central Ohio Port Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Columbiana
City of East Liverpool Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Columbiana County Airport Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Columbiana County Metropolitan Housing Authority
FFR IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Village of East Palestine
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Coshocton
Washington Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Crawford
Galion City Health Department
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
East Cleveland City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Defiance
Milford Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Delaware
Delaware County District Library
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Genoa Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Erie
City of Vermilion
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Fairfield
Hunters Run Conservancy District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Violet Township Port Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Central College Community Development Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Central Ohio School Stop-Loss Organization Regional Council of Governments
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Madison Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pinnacle Community Infrastructure Financing Authority
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hancock
Findlay-Hancock County Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hancock County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Van Buren
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hardin
Upper Scioto Drainage and Conservancy District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Huron
City of Willard
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Jackson
Community Improvement Corporation of Jackson County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Knox
Centerburg Public Library
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Knox County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
City of Wickliffe
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Concord Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lake County Ohio Port and Economic Development Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lawrence
Village of Coal Grove
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Proctorville
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Logan
Perry Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas
City of Maumee
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas County Agricultural Society
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Marion
Marion Port Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Miami
City of Tipp City
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
City of Huber Heights
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Noble
Village of Sarahsville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ottawa
Ottawa County Family and Children First Council
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pickaway
Village of Darbyville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pike
Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Portage
City of Aurora
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Kent Free Library
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ross
Ross County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Scioto
Northwest Regional Water District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
City of Cuyahoga Falls
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Trumbull
Kinsman Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Union
Jackson Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
Washington Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
