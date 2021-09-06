Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 6, 2021

 

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 6, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 6, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Allen

Auglaize Township Park District

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Ashtabula County Airport Authority dba Northeast Ohio Regional Airport

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens

Alexander Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Auglaize

Jackson Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Lemon Township

 FFR  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Middletown Moving Forward, Inc.

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Champaign

Northeast Champaign County Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clark

West Central Ohio Port Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Columbiana

City of East Liverpool Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Columbiana County Airport Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Columbiana County Metropolitan Housing Authority

 FFR  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Village of East Palestine

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Coshocton

Washington Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Crawford

Galion City Health Department

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

East Cleveland City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Defiance

Milford Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Delaware County District Library

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Genoa Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie

City of Vermilion

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Hunters Run Conservancy District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Violet Township Port Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Central College Community Development Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Central Ohio School Stop-Loss Organization Regional Council of Governments

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Madison Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pinnacle Community Infrastructure Financing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Findlay-Hancock County Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hancock County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Van Buren

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hardin

Upper Scioto Drainage and Conservancy District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Huron

City of Willard

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jackson

Community Improvement Corporation of Jackson County

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Knox

Centerburg Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Knox County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

City of Wickliffe

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Concord Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake County Ohio Port and Economic Development Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lawrence

Village of Coal Grove

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Proctorville

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Logan

Perry Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

City of Maumee

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas County Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Marion

Marion Port Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Miami

City of Tipp City

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

City of Huber Heights

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Noble

Village of Sarahsville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

Ottawa County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pickaway

Village of Darbyville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pike

Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage

City of Aurora

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Kent Free Library

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ross

Ross County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Scioto

Northwest Regional Water District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

City of Cuyahoga Falls

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Kinsman Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Union

Jackson Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Washington Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

