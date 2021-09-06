For Immediate Release:

September 6, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 6, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 6, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Auglaize Township Park District 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2020 Ashtabula Ashtabula County Airport Authority dba Northeast Ohio Regional Airport 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Athens Alexander Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Auglaize Jackson Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Butler Lemon Township FFR IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Middletown Moving Forward, Inc. 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Champaign Northeast Champaign County Fire District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clark West Central Ohio Port Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Columbiana City of East Liverpool Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Columbiana County Airport Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Columbiana County Metropolitan Housing Authority FFR IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Village of East Palestine 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Coshocton Washington Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Crawford Galion City Health Department IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga East Cleveland City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Defiance Milford Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Delaware Delaware County District Library IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Genoa Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Erie City of Vermilion IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield Hunters Run Conservancy District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Violet Township Port Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Central College Community Development Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Central Ohio School Stop-Loss Organization Regional Council of Governments 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Madison Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pinnacle Community Infrastructure Financing Authority IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hancock Findlay-Hancock County Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hancock County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Van Buren 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hardin Upper Scioto Drainage and Conservancy District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Huron City of Willard IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Jackson Community Improvement Corporation of Jackson County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Knox Centerburg Public Library IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Knox County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lake City of Wickliffe IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Concord Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lake County Ohio Port and Economic Development Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lawrence Village of Coal Grove 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Proctorville IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Logan Perry Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas City of Maumee IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas County Agricultural Society 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Marion Marion Port Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Miami City of Tipp City IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery City of Huber Heights IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Noble Village of Sarahsville 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ottawa Ottawa County Family and Children First Council IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pickaway Village of Darbyville 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pike Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Portage City of Aurora IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Kent Free Library IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ross Ross County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Scioto Northwest Regional Water District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Summit City of Cuyahoga Falls IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Trumbull Kinsman Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Union Jackson Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Warren Washington Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

