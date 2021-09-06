RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase Presented by BRiC, CP Group Heats Up Oct. 6

The Boca Raton Resort Team displaying their showcase

Boca Raton’s Favorite College Football Spirit Night Returns Featuring Top Area Chefs, Brew Masters, Mixologists

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To serve up their signature twists on tailgate classics, dozens of local chefs, breweries and cocktail masters are prepping to compete at the eighth annual RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase Presented by Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) and CP Group on Wednesday, October 6 from 6:00 p.m.

to 8:30 p.m. The event will be held outdoor on CPG’s (formerly known as Crocker Partners) Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) which will be brimming with creative culinary, craft beer and cocktail samplings. The “fan and fund” raising event will be located lakeside at 5000 T-Rex Avenue, Boca Raton, FL (off Yamato Road) where there will be plenty of free parking available.

Top chefs from local restaurants, country clubs, hotels, and catering services as well as brewery and mixology pros will bring their A-game to “score a win” in the friendly competition. Event-going college football fans rally in “community pride” to raise funds to support the Bowl’s charity partner, Spirit of Giving, and its Annual Holiday Gift Drive.

Aiming to please the palates of eventgoers and a panel of “foodie” judges, the culinary and libation masters will present their boldest, original takes on tailgate fare, ranging from sides and entrees to beverages and desserts. At the end of the night, foodie media, personalities and bloggers will “huddle” at the judges’ table to select winners in various categories, including “most spirited station décor”. Guests will also get the opportunity to cast their own votes for the “People’s Choice” designation.

South Florida residents and businesses will once again gather at this popular networking and community fundraising event, as one of the official lead-in events to countdown to the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl (Saturday, December 18 at FAU Stadium). For this high-spirited and pride-rallying evening, guests are encouraged to come out wearing their alma mater or favorite college team’s colors and jerseys. They will get to mix and mingle with other fellow college football fans and community partners, along with ESPN 106.3 FM on-air personalities who will be onsite and broadcasting live.

“We are so happy to come together again for this one-of-a-kind bowl countdown event and cheer on area culinary and cocktail greats while supporting our Bowl’s charity partner Spirit of Giving and the holiday magic the nonprofit brings to thousands each year” shared Doug Mosley, executive director of the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl whose team will transform FAU Stadium into a bowl arena for the eighth time in December.



Tickets to the 2021 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase Presented by BRiC and CP Group are on sale now. Tickets are $40 per person in advance and $50 at the door; price includes all chef food samplings, entertainment and beer, wine, cocktails and soft drinks. To purchase tickets, visit Spirit of Giving at https://spiritofgivingnetwork.com/the-great-chefs-tailgate-event/ or call 561-385-0144.

About the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN. The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl debuted in 2014 and has been well received in the community through its first seven years. It has twice held the distinction of matching up two conference champions – Marshall University vs. Northern Illinois University (2014), and UAB vs. Northern Illinois (2018). In all, six conference champions and another three conference division champions have played in the game. Among the bowl’s alumni who have moved on to the NFL are current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (BYU, 2020), Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (FAU, 2017) and Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (Memphis, 2016). For more information about the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl visit RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com or follow through social media on Facebook (Facebook.com/BocaBowl), Twitter (@BocaBowl), and Instagram (@BocaBowl).

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of 34 collegiate sporting events nationwide. The roster includes five early-season college football games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events and a college softball event, which accounts for approximately 400 hours of live programming, reaches nearly 64 million viewers and attracts over 800,000 attendees each year. With satellite offices in more than 10 markets across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.

About BRiC

Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) is the largest single facility office building in Florida at 1.7 million square feet. Designed by iconic Brutalist architect Marcel Breuer, the campus was originally built in 1969 for IBM and is home to the invention of the first personal computer. The campus was acquired by CP Group, formerly Crocker Partners, in 2018 with the vision of transforming BRiC into the technology and life sciences hub for the Southeastern United States with unparalleled amenities. An ideal landing spot for companies with large footprints, BRiC is currently home to 18 national headquarters and 19 regional offices including Boca Regional Hospital, Kroger, Modernizing Medicine, and Canon. Learn more at workatBRiC.com.