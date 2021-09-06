Dam Safety Task Force to meet online Wednesday

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jan. 11, 2021 Nick Assendelft, Public Information Officer, AssendelftN@Michigan.gov, 517-388-3135

The Michigan Dam Safety Task Force has scheduled it next public meeting for Wednesday, Jan. 13, to review draft recommendations regarding changes to the operation, regulation and safety of dams under the state’s jurisdiction.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. and the public can join by following the online meeting link posted to the Michigan Dam Safety Task Force’s webpage. Those who would like to attend but do not have Internet access can join the meeting by phone. Dial 646-558-8656 and then enter the webinar ID 934 0323 4874 and passcode 691524.

The Task Force has been evaluating recommendations made by the Association of State Dam Safety Officials (ASDSO) in the independent group’s review of the state’s Dam Safety Program under the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). The Task Force assigned the ASDSO Peer Review Report recommendations to six workgroups: legislation and authority; compliance, enforcement and emergency response; permitting and design review; reevaluations, inspections and surveillance monitoring; program management/funding and budgeting; and outreach and awareness/safety and security at dams.

Individuals who need language assistance or other accommodations to participate in the meeting on Wednesday should contact Holly Simons at SimonsH@Michigan.gov or 517-284-5467.

Those who wish to provide comments on any topics related to dam safety and oversight can do so by sending an email to EGLE-DamSafety@Michigan.gov.

The Task Force’s final report, due to the Governor and Legislature in early 2021, will guide prioritization of regulatory, financial and programmatic recommendations that are most necessary and impactful in protecting Michigan’s residents and aquatic resources.

Information about the Task Force can be found on the Michigan Dam Safety Task Force’s webpage.

