Global abrasives market to reach USD 4.54 billion by 2026
The "Global Abrasives Market Growth 2021-2026" report has been added to MarketResearchReports.com's offering.
Abrasives refer to mineral-based substances that are used for polishing, grinding, and cleaning surfaces. Choice of abrasive depends upon the material and needed finish, generally, abrasives are divided into two categories bonded and coated. Coated and bonded abrasives differ in the way they are attached to a product.
— MRR
Bonded Abrasives are used in diverse applications like floor polishing, fabrication, polishing, off-hand tool grinding, and precision grinding of diverse products like crankshaft, balls, and razor blade across a wide spectrum of industries ranging from automobile, construction, fabrication, steel, bearing, etc
Coated abrasives are used in light polishing applications in automobiles, auto ancillaries, white goods, hand and power tools, sanitary ware, furniture, fabrication, and the construction industry.
Zirconia-alumina is the toughest of the alumina-based abrasives and is used in bonded, coated, and sandblasting applications that require an extra tough abrasive. Ceramic aluminum oxide is a nonfused, ceramic compound with a fine grain. It is very tough, pure, and can be produced with uniform quality.
In the global market, China alone accounts for the biggest production market share of the total Abrasives market. In 2019, China produced 1209 K MT Abrasives, followed by India, 557 K MT, Europe, 548 K MT, North America, Southeast Asia, and Japan.
The global Abrasives market size will reach USD 4.54 billion by 2026, from USD 4.17 billion in 2019, with a CAGR of 3.09% from 2020 to 2026. In terms of the volume, the Abrasives consumption was 3570K MT in 2019 and will reach 3949 K MT in 2026.
Abrasives are widely used for Automotive, Machinery, Metal Fabrication, and Electronics. Automotive and Machinery respective of 23.75% and 28.04% sales share in 2019. The downstream market is continuing to expand.
Abrasives market is segmented into BFA, WFA, Pink, Garnet, Silicon Carbide, Synthetic Diamond, and others. BFA generated a substantial revenue of nearly 1207.63 million USD in 2019 and covers over 28.93% of the total market.
The leading players in the global abrasives market are Saint-Gobain, Imerys, Washington Mills, Cumi Murugappa, Ruishi Renewable Resources Group, Bosai Minerals, Henan Great Wall Special Refractory New Materials, and others. Apart from these manufactures number of small manufacturers in China enjoys the cumulative market share. Saint-Gobain is the largest manufacturer, with a market share of 4.39% in 2019.
