Worldsensing appoints Arnold Dénes as Commercial Director

Expert in IoT-based geotechnical monitoring, Worldsensing, has named Arnold Dénes as its Commercial Director as the company prepares for a new phase of growth.

Arnold’s role will be critical in helping us achieve the scale we need to fully realize the potential of the market,” — Worldsensing’s Chief Operations Officer, Steve Cahill.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest hire will help scale the business and accelerate growth within the infrastructure monitoring industry

The expert in IoT-based geotechnical monitoring of critical infrastructures, Worldsensing, has named Arnold Dénes as its Commercial Director as the company prepares for a new phase of growth.

Dénes will lead the rollout of a global partner program to support Worldsensing distributors, resellers and referral partners after several years as Partnership Manager for Everbridge, the world’s leading software-as-a-service platform for critical event management. The aim of the Worldsensing Partner Program will be to leverage existing and building new channels to increase the sales of the company’s leading IoT remote monitoring products and services.

“Arnold is a key recruit in our drive to scale the business in a sustainable way together with our partner ecosystem," said Matthieu Laville, Sales Director at Worldsensing. “He will be building on the excellent relationship that we already have with existing partners around the globe as well as our product’s outstanding reputation.”

The appointment will allow Worldsensing to benefit from Dénes’s extensive experience in international technology-related sales and channel development. As part of the company’s senior management team, Dénes will create the programs, processes and functions needed to support the fast-growing base of channel partners worldwide. This will include developing and launching partner services and a program for dedicated distributors and resellers with the aim to better support existing partners and to open new channels.

At Everbridge, Dénes was in charge of creating the EMEA and LATAM sales channels. Before that, he headed up continental and southern Europe pre-sales at International SOS, a leading medical and travel security services company. He previously founded and managed Trading Green, a green tech distributor based in South-East Asia.

“I’m excited to be joining Worldsensing at a time when the company is accelerating growth,” he said. “It is very satisfying to play an active part in this evolution and to see how my contribution can impact the business.”

Growth in demand for monitoring technology

Worldsensing is seeing growing demand for its IoT monitoring solution, which helps geotechnical, geospatial and structural engineers monitor the integrity of critical infrastructures easily and cost effectively.

“Our ambition is to drive safety and infrastructure resilience, we achieve this by providing the connectivity that empowers our customers and partners and facilitating better data-driven decisions. Arnold’s role will be critical in helping us achieve the scale we need to fully realize the potential of the market,” said Worldsensing’s Chief Operations Officer, Steve Cahill.

As part of a series of moves to increase its presence in the market, Worldsensing is looking to double the number of its strategic channel partners worldwide by the end of 2022. At the same time, Worldsensing has been investing heavily in its global salesforce.

The company recruited Matt Azzopardi in April, to manage product sales for Europe. And in March Worldsensing augmented its North American commercial team with the addition of seasoned geoscience engineer Tamara Maxwell.

Other recent hires include Cameron Clark, Product Sales Area Manager for Canada, Yvan Bonnin, Area Manager of Africa, and Kelsey Kidd, North American Sales Manager.

Worldsensing is continuing to expand its global workforce after being awarded €10 million (USD$12 million) in European Investment Bank growth finance in December 2020.

About Worldsensing

Worldsensing is a global IoT pioneer. Founded in 2008, the industrial monitoring expert works with over 270 engineering partners in more than 60 countries to provide safety through critical infrastructure monitoring in mining, construction, rail and structural health.

Worldsensing has more than 80 employees and offices in Barcelona, London, Los Angeles and Singapore and investors include Cisco Systems, Mitsui & Co, McRock Capital and ETF Partners, among others.

