Mortgage Origination Expert Nicolas Magallanes to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Close Up Radio today announced mortgage origination expert Nicolas Magallanes will be featured in a one-on-one exclusive interview with host Doug Llewelyn on September 8th at 2pm EDT.

Home mortgage consultant Nicolas Magallanes has always worked from sunrise to sunset.

The Marine Veteran received special recognition in June 2021 issue of The National Association Of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals as one of 2021’s Top 100 Latino Mortgage Originators.

“It’s a testament that constant effort to deliver excellent work has paid off,” says Nicolas. “Complacency kills. That's one of the things they used to teach us in the Marines. Always find a way to continue to outdo yourself.

Nicolas and his wife Karen start their day every morning at 4:00am. Nicolas will typically not log off his computer until 6:30pm later that night.

“I just have more endurance when it comes to work,” says Nicolas. “But when I'm able to call my client and say they're cleared to close, it’s the greatest experience in the world.”

Once a client reaches Nicolas in this process, it's Nicolas’s job to help guide people toward the loan most appropriate for them and encourage the process to get them across the finish line.

“It's not so much the quantity, but finding the quality,” says Nicolas. “Let's look at conventional first, but we also have FHA, USDA and RHS.”

Still, says, Nicolas, the secret to his success has been humility.

“The nature of this industry: the inventory is the inventory and there's a lot of people who want to originate a mortgage,” says Nicolas. “It's a tough racket, but you have to maintain your integrity.”

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389