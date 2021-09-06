Fintel Short Squeeze Explorer Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Retail Investors
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of September 5NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Short Squeeze Explorer provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze Explorer is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Short Squeeze candidates as of September 5, 2021 at 11:00pm EST:
* ATIF / ATIF Holdings Ltd. (98.10)
ATIF Holdings - a provider of business consulting services - tops this week’s list with a score of 98.10. This is the first-week ATIF has been in the top five. According to the company, they provide advice to Chinese companies wishing to list on US markets. Short Interest % of float is currently at 26.59% and the borrow fee rate is 51.75%. However, raw short interest (shares) has been decreasing steadily from its high back in March of 2021. Last Monday, August 30, the share price gapped up from its previous close of 0.56 to as high as 5.65 before closing at 3.35. In the days since, the closing share price has continued to climb, reaching 3.92 on Friday.
* ZEV / Lightning eMotors, Inc. (97.35)
ZEV Lightning eMotors is on the list again this week, with a short interest % float of 34.67 and a borrow fee rate of 76.81%. This borrow fee rate is increased from last week’s rate of 62%. Two weeks ago the share price gapped up from its prior close of 6.41 to a high of 12.10 before closing at 11.60. In the days following, the share price faded but reverted into a climb the following week and closed on 9.30 last Friday.
* SPRT / Support.com, Inc. (97.28)
Support.com remains on our list this week, having been in the top five for several weeks and at number one last week. The short interest % float remains at 66.53% and the borrow fee rate is at 81.4%, which is down significantly from last week’s 102% number. SPRT reached a high of 59.69 last Friday, and even though the price has faded since then, enthusiasm for the stock remains high on message boards. SPRT remains on the threshold list as of Friday, September 3.
* BBIG / Vinco Ventures, Inc. (97.24)
This week also marks a repeat performance for BBIG, which came in at number two last week. Vinco Ventures’ short interest % float remains at 28.8% this week, and its borrow fee rate is 79.67%, which is up from last week’s rate of 62.02%. The company remains on the Threshold Security list as of September 3, 2021.
* BTCM / Bit Mining Limited (96.86)
Bit Mining Limited also marks its second week on the list this week. The short interest % float remains at 17.19% and its borrow fee rate is a whopping 147.02%, just a bit higher than last week’s rate of 146%. This rate is one of the highest we have for our stocks of interest. Additionally, the most recent short interest numbers reported by the NYSE were 4.58M shares, an increase of 165% from the prior report of 1.7M shares. After a steady climb beginning in mid-July, BTCM reached a three-month high last Friday of 14.65 before closing at 12.04, with significantly increased volume.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Short Squeeze Explorer also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
For more information visit https://fintel.io/
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for retail investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
