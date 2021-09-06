Fintel Short Squeeze Explorer Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Canadian Retail Investors
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of September 5NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Canadian Short Squeeze Explorer provides a leaderboard ranking of Canadian companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze Explorer is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Canadian Short Squeeze candidates as of September 5, 2021 at 11:00pm EST:
* LAM / Laramide Resources, Ltd. (85.95)
LAM tops this week’s list with a short interest % float of 1.79% and a borrow fee rate of 29.3%, which makes the shares expensive to borrow. Last Friday, the share price reached a high of 0.68 before closing at 0.67. This is the highest the price has been since mid-March, 2017. Additionally, there has been a significant increase in volume since January of this year, suggesting increasing interest in the stock. Days to cover is currently 5.19, which is one of the highest metrics for our Canadian list.
* BCT / Briacell Therapeutics Corp. (82.74)
BCT makes its debut at number two this week, with a short interest % float of 7.80% and a borrow fee rate of 46.94%. Both of these factors are higher than LAM’s this week, but the company ranks lower because of weaker price and volume momentum. BCT gapped up on June 1 from its prior close of 3.85 to a high of 7.26 before closing at 7.41.
* FSY / Forsys Metals Corp. (81.43)
Forsys Metals makes its debut at number three this week, with a short interest % float of 0.89% and a borrow fee rate of 15.14%. Despite the low short float percentage, the borrow fee rate suggests that shares are in fact expensive to borrow, and continuing demand for the shares could force margin calls. Like other companies on our list, the share price has had some positive action recently, reaching a high of 1.05 last Friday before closing at 0.95. This is the highest the price has been since May. The latest short interest reported by IIROC is 962.9K shares, a 78% increase from its prior values of 540K.
* HUT / Hut 8 Mining Corp. (80.78)
Hut 8 Mining comes in at number four this week, with a short interest % float of 2.32% and a borrow fee rate of 13.44%. Short interest reported by IIROC is 2.9M shares, which is 51% higher than the previous report of 1.9M shares. The share price closed at 13.32 this past Friday, the culmination of a significant runup that started this last July.
* FCU / Fission Uranium Corp. (80.48)
Fission Uranium has a short interest % float of 1.47% and a borrow fee rate of 8.6%, putting the company last on this week’s list. IIROC-reported short interest is 7.9M shares, which is slightly up from the recent averages of around 7.4M shares. The share price gapped on Friday, from its prior close of 0.70 to a high of 0.80, before closing at 0.78. This is the highest the price has traded since April, 2018.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Short Squeeze Explorer also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
For more information visit https://fintel.io/
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for retail investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
email us here