The Luxurious ATELIER • ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres Nominated in the 3rd Edition of the 2021 Member’s Choice Awards by PH&R

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADH, ATELIER de Hoteles, the Mexican hotel group that is recognized for its innovative concept of Handcrafted Hospitality®, announces that the "All Suites Luxury Resort" complex that houses both ATELIER and ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres was nominated under the category of "Favorite Hotels Around the World” by Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the largest group of independent luxury hotels on the international scene.

“At ADH, we are very honored that our luxurious ATELIER and ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres resorts highlighting the adults-only facility and family-friendly sections as both received this nomination for the 2021 Members’ Choice Awards from the selecting panel of member associates of the I Prefer program from the prestigious Preferred Hotels & Resorts group. We firmly believe, this nomination is a result of our successfully innovative concept with which we are revolutionizing the Mexican all-inclusive luxury hotel industry,” mentioned Oliver Reinhart, CEO of ATELIER de Hoteles.

The I Prefer program was created to confidently promise the most pleasing experiences at independent luxury hotels that deliver high levels of excellent quality service, and that offer a genuine connection to the local culture of the destination.

“ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles guests, more specifically those at ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres, find pleasantly structured procedures, and a team of genuine ‘Arteleros’ who are passionate to serve and always uphold the true essence of Handcrafted Hospitality®. Furthermore, the company boasts a list of important certifications from various official organizations that set the standards for sanitary protection and establish prevention measures of tourist facilities, allowing our guests to feel safe and protected,” stated Vicente Madrigal, Commercial Director of ATELIER de Hoteles.

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the leading authoritative reference for luxury travel across the globe. Their website consists of privileged information about the world´s best destinations and caters to the most elite and demanding travelers.

The Members’ Choice Awards are based solely on votes from normal people who simply love to travel and that happen to be members of the I Prefer program, and not from promotionally paid industry professionals. That being said, this award truly reflects the sentiments derived from genuine experiences had by real and honest travelers from all lands and thus converts it into one of the greatest and most prestigious tourism industry honors on the international stage.

About us:

Atelier de Hoteles is a Mexican company founded in 2015, inspired by a high-end concept with contemporary Mexican art as the central element. The fundamental values of Atelier de Hotels include Productivity, Passion, Emotion, and Commitment. Atelier de Hoteles four brands, ATELIER, ESTUDIO, OLEO, and MET are the ambassadors of relaxed luxury and reach the highest standards in the four corners of excellence: Handcrafted Hospitality®, Surrounding Technology®, Addictive Service®, and Eco-social Awareness®, with luxury all-inclusive hotels in Cancun and Playa Mujeres, as well as other beach and urban locations that are currently on the way.