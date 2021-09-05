Submit Release
Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 1300 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021, in the 1300 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 3:38 pm, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied and the suspect fled the scene.

 

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

