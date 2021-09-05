Middlesex- Possession of Methamphetamine

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A303524

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/05/21 @ 1047 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Creamery St in Marshfield

VIOLATION: Possession of Methamphetamine

ACCUSED: Tyler Finley

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ogdensburg, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex

Barracks responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway on Creamery Rd in

Marshfield. One of the occupants of the vehicle, later identified as Tyler

Finley (36), left on foot. Through investigation, Finley was located and a

voluntary consent search of Finley revealed he was in possession of

Methamphetamine. Finley was taken into custody and processed at the Middlesex

barracks. Finley was then released with a criminal citation to appear before

Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/14/21 at 0830 hours to

answer to the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/21 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT:

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Skylar Velasquez

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648