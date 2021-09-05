Middlesex- Possession of Methamphetamine
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A303524
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/05/21 @ 1047 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Creamery St in Marshfield
VIOLATION: Possession of Methamphetamine
ACCUSED: Tyler Finley
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ogdensburg, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex
Barracks responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway on Creamery Rd in
Marshfield. One of the occupants of the vehicle, later identified as Tyler
Finley (36), left on foot. Through investigation, Finley was located and a
voluntary consent search of Finley revealed he was in possession of
Methamphetamine. Finley was taken into custody and processed at the Middlesex
barracks. Finley was then released with a criminal citation to appear before
Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/14/21 at 0830 hours to
answer to the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/21 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Skylar Velasquez
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648