Submit Release
News Search

There were 50 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,524 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex- Possession of Methamphetamine

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A303524

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez                            

STATION: Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 09/05/21 @ 1047 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Creamery St in Marshfield

VIOLATION: Possession of Methamphetamine

 

ACCUSED: Tyler Finley                                              

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ogdensburg, NY

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex

Barracks responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway on Creamery Rd in

Marshfield. One of the occupants of the vehicle, later identified as Tyler

Finley (36), left on foot. Through investigation, Finley was located and a

voluntary consent search of Finley revealed he was in possession of

Methamphetamine. Finley was taken into custody and processed at the Middlesex

barracks. Finley was then released with a criminal citation to appear before

Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/14/21 at 0830 hours to

answer to the aforementioned charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/21 at 0830 hours        

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N    

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT:

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Skylar Velasquez

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

You just read:

Middlesex- Possession of Methamphetamine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.