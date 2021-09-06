Magnolias Consulting Group Announces Update to Client Services
Changing the narrative of how a modern agency operates.
We need to look at how the marketing world is changing, more people are brand savvy, so we need to be able to support them in advanced ways, to achieve advanced outcomes.”EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, September 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of marketing is changing, and Magnolias Consulting Group is committed to changing with it.
— Jared VanderMeer - Director of Operations
The company is adding additional service offerings and packages to help adapt to changing market conditions. "We will continue to offer our client base traditional full-service advertising and commercial development services, however, we need to adapt and understand that modern clients are looking for advance team support rather than complete marketing outsourcing," said Jared VanderMeer, Magnolias Director of Operation in Canada.
As a result, the organization will start to offer teaching platforms for organizations looking to expand Pay-Per-Click and Programmatic Advertising. We will also now share our proprietary social media and content creation analytics with organizations looking to improve their audience retention capabilities. By leveraging modern analytical and AI capabilities, Magnolias Consulting will be able to simplify conversion and KPI data for clients into a proprietary dashboard. Effectively, we aim to make marketing easier to understand for everyone.
One new service offering that the organization has been working on for a while is our offline conversion division. More clients are looking to understand how digital advertising translates to in-store activity. We have developed a system that allows organizations to know and adjust spend to the ads that are working, helping to increase ROI across an entire marketing portfolio, based on real world conversions.
Finally, Magnolias has worked hard to expand our custom website division. We have seen an increased need for Wordpress website development in a way that optimizes potential SEO capabilities. Together our team has created a new Magnolias master theme that will help our clients gain additional results from their local SEO efforts.
Magnolias will continue to make changes each year to best support clients, with a commitment to continual improvement and learning in this ever-changing industry.
