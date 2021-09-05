Magnolias Consulting Group secures Victoria, BC Office
Magnolias Productions will focus on Content Creation on Vancouver Island
We are committed to making sure our clients make modern video content, that holds the attention, and captures a loyal audience for their brands.”VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Video production is the future. Magnolias Consulting Group recently expanded its reach in Western Canada to Victoria, under the name Magnolias Productions.
— Jared VanderMeer - Director of Operations
The new office will be dedicated to creating video content for the modern brand presence. Clients can expect the Victoria, BC office to house local staff that are dedicated to video editing, graphic design, animation, cinematography and photography.
Jared VanderMeer, the Director of Operation for Magnolias Consulting Group, and author of If You Sell, You Lose, will lead the team of creative staff in the pursuit of making better content daily. "Our main goal is to keep up with modern trends and technology, video is getting easier with every iPhone release for anyone to do. It is our job to continually take our professional craft to another level."
Magnolias Productions is a full-service video production company based in Victoria, Canada. Our team travels across British Columbia to provide professional video production services. We have a full team of experienced video editors, camera operators, animation specialists, sound design, colour grading, and audio technicians. This allows us to produce a greater range of video styles for all your videography needs.
For brands, the art of creating emotions through video is what helps capture the attention of an audience. Telling stories, engaging emotions, and solving problems are, in essence, the foundation of value that your videos will portray. The production team focuses on these main principles. Once audiences feel an emotional brand connection to your digital marketing videos, they’ll be willing to share it with friends, family, and followers to grow your brand’s trust and credibility.
Magnolias Production Office located at:
535 Yates Street Suite 200
Victoria, BC, Canada V8W 2Z6
Phone Number: 1 250 544 6222
Jared VanderMeer
Magnolias Group Inc.
+ +1 7806804884
email us here
Magnolias Production Video Reel