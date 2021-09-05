Submit Release
STEPHEN ZECHARIAH’S LOVE TRILOGY - THE FIRST INDIAN INDIE MUSICAL TRILOGY

Stephen Zechariah

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of his first song “Saaral Mazhaiyaa” which hit 13 million views on YouTube, Singaporean music composer Stephen Zechariah composed and unveiled three love songs — “Usuraiya Tholaichaen”, “Sagiyae” and “Vilagathey” as part of the first indian indie musical trilogy.



Sathya, a wanted criminal, is separated from the love of his life, Divya, when his own gang members attempt to kill him. Will Sathya mend his ways and win over Divya’s love again? Featuring T Suriavelan and Rupini Anbalagan in the visuals, the three songs collectively tell the story of Sathya and Divya’s love and heartbreak against a backdrop of crime and violence.



With his trademark style, Stephen Zechariah has fused the beauty of Tamil folk music with modern pop-infused arrangements, which has resulted in a rich narrative about a love story.



The first installment in the trilogy - “Usuraiya Tholaichaen” is crooned by Stephen Zechariah and Pragathi Guruprasad.



The release of the next single “Sagiyae”, sung by Stephen Zechariah, followed the unstoppable success of “Usuraiya Tholaichaen”, which trended in Youtube at the number 1 spot in Singapore and number 2 in Malaysia. It spent weeks in the top 10 spots of digital platforms. The third and final installment - “Vilagathey” is a duet by Stephen Zechariah and Rakshita Suresh which garnered more than half a million views on it's first day of release.



Directed and produced under the banner of 360 Entertainment Productions, all three singles have trended globally across YouTube, with the trilogy reaching the 100 Million mark.



Stripping away music’s artifice while keeping true to its giddiness and excitement is Stephen’s special gift. Out of sheer love for music, he has fashioned a sensational trilogy, an independent album that can sit proudly on a global stage.



https://open.spotify.com/artist/4ONKKiZXVVuz5nAWCUnnjG



https://www.youtube.com/c/360DegreesEntertainment

