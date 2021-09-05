Westminster Barracks / DUI #2, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B103897
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Alexander Sidor
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-254-2382
DATE/TIME: 09-04-21, 7:25pm
STREET: Route 11
TOWN: Andover
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Simonsville Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear, warm
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Rebecca L. Lewis
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1991
VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda
VEHICLE MODEL: Miata
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: arm injury
HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 09-04-21 at approximately 1925 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 11 in the town of Andover. Upon arrival, the operator, Rebecca Lewis of Londonderry was being treated for injuries sustained during the crash. Lewis was transported to Springfield Hospital. At the hospital, the DUI investigation continued and a Search Warrant was completed. Lewis was arrested on suspicion of DUI-alcohol. Lewis was issued a Criminal Citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Criminal Division, Windsor County to answer to the charge of DUI #2 and Negligent Operation.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Windsor
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2021 @ 0800 Hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.