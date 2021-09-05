Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / DUI #2, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21B103897                                      

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Alexander Sidor

STATION: Westminster                              

CONTACT#: 802-254-2382

 

DATE/TIME: 09-04-21, 7:25pm

STREET: Route 11

TOWN: Andover

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Simonsville Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear, warm

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Rebecca L. Lewis

AGE:  41  

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1991

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: Miata

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: arm injury

HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 09-04-21 at approximately 1925 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 11 in the town of Andover.  Upon arrival, the operator, Rebecca Lewis of Londonderry was being treated for injuries sustained during the crash.   Lewis was transported to Springfield Hospital.  At the hospital, the DUI investigation continued and a Search Warrant was completed.  Lewis was arrested on suspicion of DUI-alcohol.  Lewis was issued a Criminal Citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Criminal Division, Windsor County to answer to the charge of DUI #2 and Negligent Operation.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windsor

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2021 @ 0800 Hours

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

