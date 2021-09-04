Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 23rd Street and L Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 23rd Street and L Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:49 am, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect brandished a weapon and threatened the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Friday, September 3, 2021, 30 year-old Cierra Jazmyn-Janae Rich, of McLean, VA, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).