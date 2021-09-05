I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) Reopened in Both Directions Following Heavy Flooding in Center City Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway) has reopened in both directions between Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) and Interstate 95 in Center City Philadelphia following Wednesday’s heavy flooding that forced the interstate to close early Thursday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The entire length of eastbound I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) was reopened to traffic earlier today.

While mainline I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) is open in both directions, there are several ramp and lane closures that will continue to impact motorists for several days and weeks.

A right lane closure will be in place 24/7 for several weeks on westbound I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) from 18th Street to just past 22nd Street for pump station repair.

The ramp from 24th Street to eastbound I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) will remain closed for at least several days for repair.

In addition, the ramps to and from westbound I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) to 22nd Street will remain closed through Sunday, September 5, due to the Made in America music festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

More than 30 state highways also remain closed at this hour due to the heavy flooding earlier this week across southeastern Pennsylvania. They include:

Bucks County:

Route 32 (River Road/Main Street/Delaware Avenue)

Route 263 (Upper York Road)

Route 313 (Swamp Road)

Blue School Road

Bristol Road

Edison Furlong Road

Ferry Road

Marienstein Road

Mearns Road

Minsi Trail/Blooming Glen Road/Hilltown Pike

Old Bethlehem Road

Wrightstown Road/Worthington Mill Road

Chester County:

U.S. 1 North (Baltimore Pike)

Route 23 (Valley Forge Road)

Route 41 (Pennsylvania Avenue)

Route 162 (Embreeville Road)

Clay Creek Road

Dairy Meeting Road

North Valley Road

Strickersville Road

Montgomery:

Route 23 (Fourth Street)

Anders Road

Bethlehem Pike

Eagleville Road

Evansburg Road

Flint Hill Road

Hendricks Station Road

Morwood Road

Norristown Road

Salford Station Road

Swamp Creek Road

Trooper Road

Warminster Road

Whitehall Road

Whites Mill Road

The state highways listed above will remain closed until it is safe to reopen to traffic. Motorists should watch for ponding on roadways and flooding in poor drainage areas while traveling.

PennDOT warns motorists not to drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water. Never drive around barricades or signs on closed roads – Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

For a complete list and map of all the closures across the five-county Philadelphia region, visit www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

