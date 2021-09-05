I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) Reopened in Both Directions Following Heavy Flooding in Center City Philadelphia
King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway) has reopened in both directions between Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) and Interstate 95 in Center City Philadelphia following Wednesday’s heavy flooding that forced the interstate to close early Thursday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The entire length of eastbound I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) was reopened to traffic earlier today.
While mainline I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) is open in both directions, there are several ramp and lane closures that will continue to impact motorists for several days and weeks.
A right lane closure will be in place 24/7 for several weeks on westbound I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) from 18th Street to just past 22nd Street for pump station repair.
The ramp from 24th Street to eastbound I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) will remain closed for at least several days for repair.
In addition, the ramps to and from westbound I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) to 22nd Street will remain closed through Sunday, September 5, due to the Made in America music festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
More than 30 state highways also remain closed at this hour due to the heavy flooding earlier this week across southeastern Pennsylvania. They include:
Bucks County:
- Route 32 (River Road/Main Street/Delaware Avenue)
- Route 263 (Upper York Road)
- Route 313 (Swamp Road)
- Blue School Road
- Bristol Road
- Edison Furlong Road
- Ferry Road
- Marienstein Road
- Mearns Road
- Minsi Trail/Blooming Glen Road/Hilltown Pike
- Old Bethlehem Road
- Wrightstown Road/Worthington Mill Road
Chester County:
- U.S. 1 North (Baltimore Pike)
- Route 23 (Valley Forge Road)
- Route 41 (Pennsylvania Avenue)
- Route 162 (Embreeville Road)
- Clay Creek Road
- Dairy Meeting Road
- North Valley Road
- Strickersville Road
Montgomery:
- Route 23 (Fourth Street)
- Anders Road
- Bethlehem Pike
- Eagleville Road
- Evansburg Road
- Flint Hill Road
- Hendricks Station Road
- Morwood Road
- Norristown Road
- Salford Station Road
- Swamp Creek Road
- Trooper Road
- Warminster Road
- Whitehall Road
- Whites Mill Road
The state highways listed above will remain closed until it is safe to reopen to traffic. Motorists should watch for ponding on roadways and flooding in poor drainage areas while traveling.
PennDOT warns motorists not to drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water. Never drive around barricades or signs on closed roads – Turn Around, Don’t Drown.
For a complete list and map of all the closures across the five-county Philadelphia region, visit www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800
