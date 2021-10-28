The Advocate Is Appealing to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Utah to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation that Might Exceed $100,000 If He Had Navy Asbestos Exposure

If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with lung cancer and he had exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982-call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 about compensation.” — Utah US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Utah US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, “If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer anywhere in Utah—and if prior 1982 he had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard---please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss what might turn out to be compensation that exceeds $100,000. For a career Navy Veteran-the compensation might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars depending on how, where and when their asbestos exposure occurred.

“Most Navy Veterans who develop lung cancer after being exposed to asbestos in the navy decades ago never get compensated-not because the Veteran does not qualify-but because they were not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer and he had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the navy in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s--please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss what might turn out to be substantial compensation. We think you will be glad you did.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Utah US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Salt Lake City, Provo, West Jordan, Sandy Hills, Ogden, Saint George or anywhere in Utah. https://Utah.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Utah include US Navy Veterans, a civilian employee at Hill Air Force Base, a worker at one of Utah’s dozen+ power plants, oil refinery workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, insulators, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances, a diagnosed person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC’s website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc. gov/asbestos/health_effects_ asbestos.html.