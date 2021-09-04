St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #3
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A404368
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802 748 3111
DATE/TIME: 09/03/2021 @ 2115 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt. 114, Burke
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: Evan Newland
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for a minor traffic infraction. The
operator, Evan Newland, displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken
into custody for suspicion of DUI. He was processed at the St. Johnsbury
Barracks and released with a citation to appear at a later date and time in
Caledonia County Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/2021 @ 0830 hrs
COURT: Caledonia County Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.