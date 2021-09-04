St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #3

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A404368

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802 748 3111

DATE/TIME: 09/03/2021 @ 2115 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt. 114, Burke

VIOLATION: DUI #3

ACCUSED: Evan Newland

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for a minor traffic infraction. The

operator, Evan Newland, displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken

into custody for suspicion of DUI. He was processed at the St. Johnsbury

Barracks and released with a citation to appear at a later date and time in

Caledonia County Court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/2021 @ 0830 hrs

COURT: Caledonia County Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.