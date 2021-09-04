Submit Release
News Search

There were 441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,122 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #3

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A404368

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Kyle Fecher                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802 748 3111

 

DATE/TIME: 09/03/2021 @ 2115 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt. 114, Burke

VIOLATION: DUI #3

 

ACCUSED: Evan Newland                                               

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for a minor traffic infraction. The

operator, Evan Newland, displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken

into custody for suspicion of DUI. He was processed at the St. Johnsbury

Barracks and released with a citation to appear at a later date and time in

Caledonia County Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  09/27/2021 @ 0830 hrs          

COURT: Caledonia County Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.