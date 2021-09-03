SPECIAL OPERATIONS / ESCAPE
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501849
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein
STATION: Special Operations - Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: September 2, 2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Burlington
VIOLATION: Escape
ACCUSED: Brian Davidson
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 3, 2021, at approximately 1500 hours, Troopers
with the Vermont State Police learned Brian Davidson, had been discharged from a
drug rehabilitation facility in Burlington. His discharge is a direct violation
of his imposed visit by the Honorable Court. Mr Davidson had been incarcerated
for the past year following a fatal motor vehicle crash in July 2020 and
recently began a drug rehabilitation program.
Davidson has a nexus to the Addison County area and it is a possibility he may
travel to the area in the immediate future. The State Police urges the public to
use caution as Mr Davidson has a history of stealing vehicles. If you come in
contact with this individual please do not approach but rather contact the
police immediately. Davidson has an active warrant for his arrest.
Trooper Christopher Hein
Special Operations | Crash Reconstruction
Vermont State Police
2777 Saint George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Email: Christopher.hein@vermont.gov
Cell: 802.760.0511
Phone: 802.878.7111 x4047