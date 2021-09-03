SPECIAL OPERATIONS / ESCAPE

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501849

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: Special Operations - Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: September 2, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burlington

VIOLATION: Escape

ACCUSED: Brian Davidson

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 3, 2021, at approximately 1500 hours, Troopers

with the Vermont State Police learned Brian Davidson, had been discharged from a

drug rehabilitation facility in Burlington. His discharge is a direct violation

of his imposed visit by the Honorable Court. Mr Davidson had been incarcerated

for the past year following a fatal motor vehicle crash in July 2020 and

recently began a drug rehabilitation program.

Davidson has a nexus to the Addison County area and it is a possibility he may

travel to the area in the immediate future. The State Police urges the public to

use caution as Mr Davidson has a history of stealing vehicles. If you come in

contact with this individual please do not approach but rather contact the

police immediately. Davidson has an active warrant for his arrest.

Trooper Christopher Hein

Special Operations | Crash Reconstruction

Vermont State Police

2777 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Email: Christopher.hein@vermont.gov

Cell: 802.760.0511

Phone: 802.878.7111 x4047