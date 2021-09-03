Boundary Fire emergency closure expanded

On Friday, Sept. 3, the Salmon-Challis National Forest expanded the Boundary Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure. The purpose of this order is to protect public health and safety from the effects of the Boundary Fire.

This closure affects hunter access to portions of Units 27, 34, and 36, which includes a small portion of the Sawtooth Elk Zone. All National Forest Service roads and trails within the Emergency Area Closure are closed. Hunters in the area should be aware of the closure and plan their hunts accordingly. Fish and Game staff updated the agency's Idaho Fire Map tool on Friday afternoon to reflect the expanded area closure.

The Boundary Fire is located 2 miles west of the Boundary Creek Boat Launch on the Middle Fork Salmon River. As of 6:12 this morning, the fire was estimated at 14,386 acres.

The closed area includes: All NFS lands in the Middle Fork District of the Salmon-Challis National Forest in the area bounded at the junction of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness Area (FCNOR Wilderness Area) boundary and National Forest System Road (NFSR) #550 Artillery Dome Road, then following the FCNOR Wilderness Area boundary south and east to the junction of National Forest System Trail (NFST) #4028 Mountain Meadows Trail and NFSR #583 Bear Valley Mountain Lookout Road, then following a straight line southeast to NFSR #568 Dagger Falls Road, then following east and north along the FCNOR Wilderness Area boundary to its junction with NFST #4007 Rapid River Trail, then following north on NFST #4007 Rapid River Trail to its junction with the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, then following south and west on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River to its junction with Elkhorn Creek, the following east on Elkhorn Creek to the point of origin at the junction of the FCNOR Wilderness Area boundary and NFSR#550 Artillery Dome Road. Closed Roads and Trails: All NFS roads (NFSR) and trails (NFST) within the Closed Area

For more information, see https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/7795/65480/