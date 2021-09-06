American Signature and Gifthealth Give Employees Best Shot at a Flu-Free Season
Columbus-based American Signature Inc., announced today it is teaming up with Gifthealth Pharmacy to provide employees at its distribution center with flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.
“The onset of the pandemic taught all of us how vulnerable distribution centers can be to the spread of dangerous viruses,” says a spokesperson for American Signature, Inc. “We’re taking every precaution to keep our employees safe during what many experts say could be a tough season.”
Gifthealth provides a full range of flu shots and all three approved COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at onsite mobile clinics.
“The convenience of having Gifthealth come to us is significant. We can get everyone vaccinated with minimum disruption to our operations. It’s easy for us and for our people, giving us more time to ultimately focus on our customers,” said a spokesperson for American Signature, Inc.
As an added incentive, American Signature, Inc. is giving $100 gift cards to all participating employees who opt to receive the vaccine through Gifthealth.
“Until something changes, vaccines are our best protection against viruses like the flu and COVID-19,” says Gifthealth co-founder, John Romano. “We’ve ramped up our mobile clinics in response to the needs of our community and beyond. As an added benefit, we’re also continuing to partner with employers to provide their team with more convenient and affordable access to prescriptions through our platform and free prescription delivery services. ”
Experts are recommending flu shots for everyone aged 6 months or older beginning in early September.
ABOUT AMERICAN SIGNATURE INC.
Founded in 1948, American Signature, Inc. is a family-owned and -operated furniture retailer based in Columbus, Ohio. It is the parent company of Designer Looks only at Value City Furniture with more than 120 stores across the U.S. VCF and its Designer Looks offerings, including ComforTECH products, provide on-trend, high-end styles made with incredible quality details like hand-stenciled finishes, solid wood surfaces or 100 percent feathers, without the high-end price. For more information on VCF, Designer Looks and to locate your nearest Designer Looks only at VCF store, visit www.DesignerLooks.com.
ABOUT GIFTHEALTH
Gifthealth began operations in late 2020 to provide a scalable solution for the high cost and complexity of prescription drugs. Founded by two healthcare technology startup veterans, Nicholas Potts and John Romano, the company launched a pilot program in Ohio and quickly expanded nationally on an initial investment exceeding $5m. Gifthealth is purpose-built to make prescription drugs easier to access and more affordable to buy for patients across the country by eliminating barriers to care through technology and innovative human-guided processes. The company embraces the belief that no one should have to forgo medications or skip doses. Healthcare is a priority, not a privilege. Working side by side with pharmacists and providers, technologies and processes are continuously optimized to deliver the future of healthcare now.
