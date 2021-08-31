SHARE MOBILITY TAPS GIFTHEALTH AS KEY PART OF EMPLOYEE HEALTH BENEFITS
Gifthealth announced today it will provide SHARE Mobility employees with COVID and flu vaccines, as well as free prescription deliveries.COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gifthealth announced today it will provide SHARE Mobility employees with a range of healthcare and pharmacy services.
SHARE Mobility, based in Columbus, Ohio, is an employer sponsored transportation solution for employees who want safe and convenient transit to and from work. The partnership with Columbus-based Gifthealth will provide SHARE’s employees with much needed COVID and flu vaccines, as well as free prescription deliveries.
“The entire team at Gifthealth is thrilled to kick off this partnership with SHARE,” says Nick Potts, Gifthealth co-founder and CEO. “Not only will we provide onsite vaccine clinics for all SHARE employees, but we’ll be their pharmacy partner, providing their team with more convenient and affordable access to prescription meds through our platform. We’re looking forward to partnering with more employers in this capacity.”
“SHARE Mobility employees face potentially greater risk of exposure to flu and COVID viruses due to their high-touch customer service model. This new employee benefit will be great for our growing employee population and the hundreds of drivers on our platform,” says Ryan McManus, founder and CEO of SHARE. “Partnering with Nick and the team at Gifthealth extends our mission to keep our team members safe. This has been crucial to our continuous operation throughout the pandemic. We’re pleased to be able to provide our employees with a benefit that is usually reserved for much bigger companies.”
About SHARE Mobility
SHARE Mobility was founded with the belief that one day everyone will be a passenger. The company serves those who are always passengers by working with companies to create sponsored transportation services. At the core of SHARE’s mission is to be the safest and most sustainable transportation solution for companies to get their employees to work.
About GiftHealth Pharmacy
Gifthealth began operations in late 2020 to provide a scalable solution for the high cost and complexity of prescription drugs. Founded by two healthcare technology startup veterans, Nicholas Potts and John Romano, the company launched a pilot program in Ohio and quickly expanded nationally on an initial investment exceeding $5m. Gifthealth is purpose-built to make prescription drugs easier to access and more affordable to buy for patients across the country by eliminating barriers to care through technology and innovative human-guided processes. The company embraces the belief that no one should have to forgo medications or skip doses. Healthcare is a priority, not a privilege. Working side by side with pharmacists and providers, technologies and processes are continuously optimized to deliver the future of healthcare now.
