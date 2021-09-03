State announces COVID-19 testing sites in Lino Lakes and Minneapolis

News Release September 3, 2021

Today, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced two semi-permanent COVID-19 community testing sites in Lino Lakes and Minneapolis.

“As more and more Minnesotans get vaccinated, testing remains a critical component of our strategy to protect our communities from COVID-19,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “Through a robust, collaborative testing program, we have removed many obstacles to testing for families across the state. Combined with social distancing, masking, and staying home when sick, testing can help us slow the spread of the Delta variant as we continue our work to boost vaccinations across Minnesota.”

Due to the spread of the Delta variant, demand for COVID-19 testing has increased throughout Minnesota. After getting vaccinated, testing will remain critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the coming months as students and educators return to school and more activities move inside as the weather turns colder. In addition to Lino Lakes and Minneapolis, and the Bloomington and Saint Paul sites added last week, MDH continues to assess current and projected testing needs and will keep working to meet demand.

The Lino Lakes site will be at the former YMCA, located at 7690 Village Dr. Testing at the Lino Lakes site will occur Monday-Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., beginning September 13.

The Minneapolis site will be at the Minneapolis Convention Center, located at 1301 Second Ave. S. Testing at the Minneapolis site will occur Monday-Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., beginning September 8.

Testing is free at all of the state’s community testing sites. Participants that do have health insurance will be asked for their insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or if insurance does not cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference, so testing remains open to all at no cost.

Testing is open to anyone who believes they need a COVID-19 test, with or without insurance. State guidance on who should get tested can be found on the COVID-19 Testing webpage.

Those who arrive for a test should avoid eating, drinking, chewing, or smoking anything for at least 30 minutes before providing a sample. Once they arrive at a testing location, they will self-administer the test by salivating into a funnel attached to a small tube. Site staff will be available on-site to monitor the collection process.

While walk-ins are welcome, people seeking testing at state sites can schedule a test at Vault Health. Tests will be processed in Minnesota at the saliva lab in Oakdale. Results will be provided via email in approximately 48-72 hours.

How Minnesotans can get a COVID-19 test:

How Minnesotans can get their free shot:

Walk in or make an appointment through the Vaccine Connector: VaccineConnector.mn.gov. Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline 1-833-431-2053 Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Use the state’s Vaccine Locator Map to find a vaccine provider near you: Find Vaccine Locations.

Check for vaccine appointments using the Vaccine Finder on Find a COVID-19 vaccine near you. You can search for appointments by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).

Contact your primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.

Employers may also reach out with information about vaccination opportunities.

