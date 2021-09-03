M-85 (Fort Street) bridge over Rouge River in southwest Detroit closed for repairs
COUNTY: Wayne
ROADWAY: M-85 (Fort Street)
CLOSURE DETAILS: The M-85 (Fort Street) bridge over the Rouge River in southwest Detroit is currently closed to traffic for mechanical issues. The bridge is in an open position for marine traffic. The bridge will remain closed until at least the end of next week.
DETOUR OPTIONS: Traffic can use alternate routes, including the Dix Avenue bridge, the West Jefferson Avenue bridge, or I-75.