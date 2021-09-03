Submit Release
News Search

There were 51 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,528 in the last 365 days.

M-85 (Fort Street) bridge over Rouge River in southwest Detroit closed for repairs

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Wayne

ROADWAY: M-85 (Fort Street)

CLOSURE DETAILS: The M-85 (Fort Street) bridge over the Rouge River in southwest Detroit is currently closed to traffic for mechanical issues. The bridge is in an open position for marine traffic. The bridge will remain closed until at least the end of next week.

DETOUR OPTIONS: Traffic can use alternate routes, including the Dix Avenue bridge, the West Jefferson Avenue bridge, or I-75.

You just read:

M-85 (Fort Street) bridge over Rouge River in southwest Detroit closed for repairs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.