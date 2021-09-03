Traffic alert – I 89 NB and I 189
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston VSP
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 Northbound and I 189 are backing up due to a crash on the I 89 in the area of mm 89 Northbound.
This incident is expected to last until further notice.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
