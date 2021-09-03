Traffic alert – I 89 NB and I 189

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston VSP

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 Northbound and I 189 are backing up due to a crash on the I 89 in the area of mm 89 Northbound.

This incident is expected to last until further notice.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

