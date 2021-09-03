Natural Resource Commission to meet Sept. 8, in Brighton

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold its monthly meeting at 12:00 p.m., on Sept. 8, at Lake Darling State Park Lodge, 111 Lake Darling Rd in Brighton. The meeting is open to the public.

Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen, and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Sept. 8 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Timber Sale Contract with Wieland & Sons Lumber Company (Yellow River State Forest-Old Jct Road) *Timber Sale Contract with Wieland & Sons Lumber Co (Yellow River State Forest – Little Paint, Larkin Overlook) *Timber Sale Contract with Yoder Sawmill, LLC (Shimek State Forest) *Contract with Trees Forever, Inc.

Approve Minutes of Aug. 12 Meeting

Director's Remarks

Division Administrator's Remarks

FY 2023 Budget

*Timber Sale Contract with Wieland & Sons Lumber Company (Yellow River State Forest-Old Jct Road)

*Timber Sale Contract with Wieland & Sons Lumber Co (Yellow River State Forest – Little Paint, Larkin Overlook)

*Timber Sale Contract with Yoder Sawmill, LLC (Shimek State Forest)

*Contract with Trees Forever, Inc.

Chapter 15, General License Regulations – Notice of Intended Action (Lifetime Trout)

Iowa Code 462A.32 – Request for Permission (Research Buoys on Iowa Lakes)

Contract with Iowa State University (CWD Specialists, Diagnostic Testing)

Contract with Conservation Corps

Contract with Ducks Unlimited, Inc.

Public Land Acquisition Project: Millrace Flats Wildlife Management Area, Louisa County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation

Construction - Large Projects Big Creek State Park, Parking Lot – Polk County Fairport Fish Hatchery, Flood Damage Repair –Muscatine County Volga River Recreation Area, Boat Ramp Replacement – Fayette County Lost Grove Lake Wildlife Management Area, Concrete Sidewalk – Scott County

General Discussion

Next meeting, Oct. 14, in Des Moines

For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc