Route 305 Culvert Replacement Project Begins

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Clearwater Construction Inc., of Mercer, PA, will begin work, Friday, September 10, on a culvert replacement project on Route 305 over Harod Run in Jackson Township, Huntingdon County.

On Friday, the contractor will implement a 19.5-mile, four-day detour. The detour will follow Route 305, Route 26, Route 1029 (Charter Oak Road), to Mooresville, then back onto 305.

Once the detour has been lifted, the project area will be controlled by flagging operations. Delays may be possible during this time. Motorists are advised to use caution within the work area.

This overall project consists of replacement of the exiting box culvert, roadway reconstruction, guide rail upgrades, drainage upgrades as needed and signing upgrades.

All work on this $750,000 project is expected to be completed by early-October 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101