​Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing Operations in Philadelphia, Bucks Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Several state highways are restricted in Philadelphia and Bucks counties for resurfacing operations, as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia

Tuesday, September 7, through Friday, September 10, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Bustleton Avenue between Grant Avenue and Frankford Avenue for prepping and milling and paving operations; and

Tuesday, September 7, through Friday, September 10, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 232 (Oxford Avenue) between Oxford Circle and the Montgomery County line for prepping and milling operations.

Bucks County

Tuesday, September 7, through Thursday, September 30, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Old Bethlehem Pike between Rich Hill Road and Green Top Road in West Rockhill and East Rockhill townships for patching operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

