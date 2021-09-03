PennDOT Reopens Richlandtown Pike Culvert in Springfield Township, Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – Richlandtown Pike has reopened between Quarry Road and State Road in Springfield Township, Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today, following the replacement of the culvert carrying Richlandtown Pike over Cooks Creek.

The new box culvert, which replaced the original structure built in 1985, carries an average of 3,088 vehicles a day.

This work is one of seven structures in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties that PennDOT is repairing/replacing under a $6.5 million project financed with 100 percent state funds.

Structures completed under this project include:

Saginaw Road over Big Elk Creek in East Nottingham and New London townships, Chester County.

Other structures scheduled for replacement/rehabilitation include the following:

Lower State Road over branch of Mill Creek in Doylestown Borough, Bucks County;

U.S. 1 and I-295 Interchange ramps;

5th Street over Little Elk Creek in East Nottingham Township, Chester County;

Barnsley Road over branch of Northeast Creek in East Nottingham, Chester County; and

Washington Lane over branch of Pennypack Creek in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, N.J., is the general contractor on the bridge/culvert improvement project. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed winter 2024.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

