Cobbs Creek Parkway Restricted Next Week for Safety Improvements in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Cobbs Creek Parkway motorists will encounter periodic lane closures between Church Lane and Edgewood Street in Philadelphia on Tuesday, September 7, through Friday, September 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for line painting under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Kuharchik Construction, INC. of Exeter, is the general contractor on this $5,996,57 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

