Delaware Avenue Lane Closure, I-95 South Ramp Closure at Girard Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - Delaware Avenue will be reduced to one lane with flaggers between Castor Avenue and Venango Street on Wednesday, September 8, through Friday, September 10, from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM for road reconstruction along the waterfront in Port Richmond, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Crews will be placing concrete on the west side of Delaware Avenue under the $31.2 million Interstate 95/Section AF2 project to reconstruct and improve sections of Delaware, Allegheny and Castor avenues to enhance traffic movement on surface streets in the vicinity of the I-95 Allegheny/Castor Avenue Interchange.

In addition, the Aramingo Avenue ramp to southbound I-95 at the Girard Avenue Interchange will be closed on Wednesday, September 8, through Friday, September 10, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, for activities related to a traffic pattern shift on the ramp. Ramp traffic will be directed south on Aramingo Avenue and south on Delaware Avenue to the southbound on-ramp at Market Street.

Eastbound Girard Avenue will also be closed between Aramingo Avenue and Richmond Street on Wednesday, September 8, and Thursday, September 9, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM for overhead viaduct construction.

The viaduct and ramp construction are part of the $312 million project currently underway through 2023 to reconstruct southbound I-95 between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges. For more information, visit the I-95 Revive website.

