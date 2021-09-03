Outbound I-376 Parkway East Lane Restriction Tuesday Night in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing an outbound (eastbound) lane restriction on I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday night, September 7.

A single-lane restriction will occur in the outbound (eastbound) direction of I-376 between the Bates Street on-ramp and the Squirrel Hill Tunnel beginning two hours after the end of the Pirate game until 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. PennDOT crews will conduct overhead sign lighting repairs.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

