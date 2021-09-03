I-95 Lane Closures Scheduled Next Week for Survey Work in Philadelphia

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95 motorists will encounter alternating lane closures on Tuesday, September 7, through Friday, September 10, between 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in Philadelphia for survey work, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Southbound I-95 between the Market Street on-ramp and the Aramingo Avenue Interchange;

Northbound I-95 between the Columbus Boulevard and the Allegheny Avenue interchanges; and

Columbus Boulevard ramp to northbound I-95.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #