Maine School of Science and Mathematics Welcomes New Director

Maine School of Science and Mathematics (MSSM) began classes in its 27th school year with Sam Critchlow, an alumnus of MSSM, as the school’s new interim Executive Director. After graduating from MSSM in 2001, Critchlow attended Amherst College and the University of New Hampshire.

He returns to the state following 14 years as a mathematics teacher and school leader at schools in the Rocky Mountains and northern New England, serving most recently as the founding Head of School at Bozeman Field School in Montana, and teaching at Montana State University.

Critchlow, who grew up on Peaks Island, said the following of his return: “It’s wonderful being back in Maine, and returning to a school that made an incredible impact on my life. The students, faculty, and staff represent some of the strongest talent in the state, and it’s a pleasure to serve them.”

This story was submitted as part of the Maine Schools Sharing Success Campaign. To submit a story or share good news, email Rachel at rachel.paling@maine.gov.

 

