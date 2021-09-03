Submit Release
News Search

There were 461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,168 in the last 365 days.

WEBINAR: Addressing and Preventing Adult Sexual Misconduct in the School Setting

The following course is being provided by U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Safe and Supportive Schools Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center.

ADDRESSING AND PREVENTING ADULT SEXUAL MISCONDUCT IN THE SCHOOL SETTING

Duration: 30 to 45 min.

Objective: This course has been designed to help you learn about preventing and addressing adult sexual misconduct (ASM) in the school setting to protect students. When you are finished with this course, you will be able to define ASM; recognize ASM in a school setting, including identification of gray areas; identify when reporting potential ASM in a school setting may be required; and describe the federally recommended six-step planning process for addressing and preventing ASM.

  • Module 1–Understanding Adult Sexual Misconduct (ASM) in Schools
  • Module 2–Recognizing and Reporting ASM
  • Module 3–Integrating ASM Into School Emergency Operations Plans
  • Module 4–Try It! Choose What to Do

Note: Please note that modules may take a while to load depending on your connection speed and signal. Modules must be completed in the order they appear. Once each module has been completed, you can flip through the previous modules and your accompanying notes. You will be able to print a certificate only after all modules are completed.

Take the Course

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

WEBINAR: Addressing and Preventing Adult Sexual Misconduct in the School Setting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.