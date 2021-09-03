WEBINAR: Addressing and Preventing Adult Sexual Misconduct in the School Setting

The following course is being provided by U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Safe and Supportive Schools Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center.

ADDRESSING AND PREVENTING ADULT SEXUAL MISCONDUCT IN THE SCHOOL SETTING

Duration: 30 to 45 min.

Objective: This course has been designed to help you learn about preventing and addressing adult sexual misconduct (ASM) in the school setting to protect students. When you are finished with this course, you will be able to define ASM; recognize ASM in a school setting, including identification of gray areas; identify when reporting potential ASM in a school setting may be required; and describe the federally recommended six-step planning process for addressing and preventing ASM.

Module 1–Understanding Adult Sexual Misconduct (ASM) in Schools

Module 2–Recognizing and Reporting ASM

Module 3–Integrating ASM Into School Emergency Operations Plans

Module 4–Try It! Choose What to Do

Note: Please note that modules may take a while to load depending on your connection speed and signal. Modules must be completed in the order they appear. Once each module has been completed, you can flip through the previous modules and your accompanying notes. You will be able to print a certificate only after all modules are completed.

