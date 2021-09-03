Homicide: 900 Block of Rittenhouse Street, Northwest MPD Officer Involved Shooting: 6300 Block of 9th Street Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch and Agents from the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating a homicide and an officer involved shooting that occurred on Friday, September 3, 2021, in the Fourth District.

At approximately 12:07 am, members of the Fourth District responded to the 900 block of Rittenhouse Street, Northwest for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. As officers were rendering aid to the victims, a male suspect fled the scene, at a high rate of speed, in a red Kia. MPD officers attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle unsuccessfully. The vehicle struck a marked MPD cruiser then ultimately stopped when it struck multiple parked vehicles in the 6300 block of 9th Street, Northwest, causing the vehicle to overturn. Officers approached the overturned vehicle and directed the suspect to exit. Officers observed the suspect brandish a firearm from inside the vehicle. After the suspect ignored multiple commands from MPD members to drop the weapon, an officer discharged their firearm, striking the suspect. Officers secured the suspect and the firearm, and then provided medical assistance. The armed suspect was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the 900 block of Rittenhouse Street, Northwest, and after finding no signs consistent with life, he was pronounced on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The

The decedent has been identified as 65 year-old Eyon Falby, of Northwest, DC.

The suspect’s firearm, which was reported stolen in June of 2021 from Landover, Maryland, was recovered on the scene and is pictured below:

As a result of the investigation, 30 year-old Daron Barnes, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer (Aggravated Assault), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Felon in Possession, Fleeing From a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Leaving After Colliding and Receiving Stolen Property. Barnes was also wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for a domestic violence assault that occurred on August 18, 2021, inside of a residence, in the 2500 block of 14th Street, Northeast.

The MPD member involved has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Responding officers activated their body worn cameras. That footage is currently under review.

This case remains under investigation.

