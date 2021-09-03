BTS’ Jungkook Announced As World’s First Artist To Have a 360° Digital Projection Exhibit

people line up for the event VR Experience

Thousands of attendees attend JungKoon’s birthday support event in NYC on September 1st, 2021

NEW YORK, NY, U.S.A., September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jungkook__China is a largest nonprofit Fanclub organization from China supporting Jeon Jung-kook, the main vocalist in the South Korean boy band, BTS. Jungkook’s solo hit “Still With You” was named the Buzziest Dropand the Longest Reign of 2020 by Soundcloud, and officially the #1 Best-Seller song of 2020 on Amazon Music. He was also the first Korean idol to have two solo songs with over 500,000 Shazams and is the Longest-Charting Korean Solo Artist on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales.

For Jungkook’s 24th birthday on September 1st, 2021, Jungkook__China hosted birthday events globally, including Italy, South Korea, China, England, and France - which also marks many other firsts for the K-Pop idol. These events featured 14K+ LED displays, buses advertising throughout the subway system in London and South Korea, LED displays in the central business district of Singapore, Hangang all day cruise Parade in South Korea, and more.

In Manhattan, USA, Jungkook__China hosted the Immersive Jungkook Birthday Exhibit NYC 2021 at Lightbox, located on 248 W 37th Street on September 1st, 2021. Tickets were free to BTS fans and were sold out within four days of release. During this one day event, over thousands of attendees lined up in the heavy rain, despite the flood alert from hurricane Ida. This event gave fans a 360° immersive experience of Jungkook's best stage performances, VR (virtual reality) interactionswith Jungkook，and Instagramable photo ops with LED infinity boxes, Sunset Lamp, LED neon lights, B-Day balloons, fans writing birthday wishes for Jungkook, and more picturable moments.

This event marked many firsts for the idol. Jungkook became the first artist to have an immersive stage exhibition, the first artist to have an in-house 360° digital art projection exhibit, and the first artist to have an entirely fanbase supported event in Manhattan.In addition, Jungkook__China also became the first fangroup to offer interactive VR experiences to fans.

Participants in this event include Sparkleblue Group PR marketing agency and Lightbox.