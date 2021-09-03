St. Albans/MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A203438
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Patno
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 9/2/21 at 10:31 AM
STREET: Main Street
TOWN: Enosburgh
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Orchard Street
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear and dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jeremy Tessier
AGE: 40
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Van
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive front end damage
INJURIES: No injuries
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Aaron Johnson
AGE: 32 years old
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hermon, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 1998
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front end and drivers side damage
INJURIES: No injuries
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 2, 2021, Vermont State Police St. Albans responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Main Street and Orchard Street in the Village of Enosburgh. Operator #1 (Tessier) was still at the scene when State Police arrived. Operator#2 (Johnson) had left the scene; however, contact was made with Johnson shortly after the incident. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident; further information will be released at the conclusion of the investigation.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Pending
