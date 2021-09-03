St. Albans/MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A203438

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Patno

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 9/2/21 at 10:31 AM

STREET: Main Street

TOWN: Enosburgh

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Orchard Street

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear and dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jeremy Tessier

AGE: 40

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Van

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive front end damage

INJURIES: No injuries

HOSPITAL:

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Aaron Johnson

AGE: 32 years old

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hermon, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 1998

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front end and drivers side damage

INJURIES: No injuries

HOSPITAL:

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 2, 2021, Vermont State Police St. Albans responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Main Street and Orchard Street in the Village of Enosburgh. Operator #1 (Tessier) was still at the scene when State Police arrived. Operator#2 (Johnson) had left the scene; however, contact was made with Johnson shortly after the incident. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident; further information will be released at the conclusion of the investigation.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Pending

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y/N

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME:

Corporal Eric Patno

St. Albans State Police Barracks

802-524-5993