New Renewable Energy Consumer Education and Disclosure Documents Finalized

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) has finalized the consumer education and disclosure documents for the new regulation on the marketing and sale of renewable energy, including solar. The regulation’s requirements are aimed at combatting bad business practices and helping consumers make an informed decision.

Both documents must be given to a consumer before they purchase a renewable energy system, educating them about their rights and responsibilities under the law and important terms of the contract. The highlights of the documents include:

Basic terms to know . Some of the terms within contracts and disclosures can be confusing and the marketing pamphlet defines some key words that consumers should know.

. Some of the terms within contracts and disclosures can be confusing and the marketing pamphlet defines some key words that consumers should know. Questions to ask before you sign. The marketing brochure has a checklist for consumers to use when considering the purchase of a renewable energy system.

The marketing brochure has a checklist for consumers to use when considering the purchase of a renewable energy system. Right to cancel. Both documents include a reminder that a consumer has 10 days to cancel the renewable energy system agreement with no penalty or fees.

Both documents include a reminder that a consumer has 10 days to cancel the renewable energy system agreement with no penalty or fees. General tips and information. Buying or leasing a renewable energy system is a big decision. Both documents include key items to think about or research before signing a contract.

The standard disclosure and marketing pamphlet are available for download on SCDCA’s Business Education & Tools webpage under the header “Renewable Energy.”

Considering solar? SCDCA encourages consumers to background a business before signing on the dotted line. Consumers should visit SCDCA’s website for links to licensing agencies and to check complaints. Simply go to www.consumer.sc.gov and click “How Do I…” then “Background a Business?” Consumers can also file complaints against solar businesses via the website. Click “How Do I…” then the “File a Complaint?” option.

About SCDCA

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs aims to protect consumers from inequities in the marketplace through advocacy, complaint mediation, enforcement and education. To file a complaint or get information on consumer issues, visit www.consumer.sc.gov or call toll-free, 1 (800) 922-1594.