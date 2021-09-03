Submit Release
News Search

There were 455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,205 in the last 365 days.

Recruiting for Good Celebrates Parrish Walsh Talented Mom for Landing Sweet Job

Come to The Sweetest Ice Cream Party Celebrating Parrish Talented Mom Landing Sweet Job #landsweetjob #celebratingparrish www.CelebratingParrish.com

Come to The Sweetest Ice Cream Party Celebrating Parrish Talented Mom Landing Sweet Job #landsweetjob #celebratingparrish www.CelebratingParrish.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, is sponsoring community ice cream party, Celebrating Parrish. Kids earn invite by drawing picture of their parent at work.

Come to The Sweetest Ice Cream Party Celebrating Talented Mom Parrish Walsh Who Landed Sweet Job!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fun-loving staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Party Celebrating Parrish, a talented mom who landed a sweet job.

Kids can attend the party by drawing a picture of their parent at work and bringing it to the party (Culver City, Salt & Straw) on September 11, 2021 2-3 pm.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Parrish Walsh has led and helped develop some of our sweet gigs. She is a powerful creative leader that has positively impacted kids’ lives. We are grateful for her contribution to our sweet community efforts. And wish her the best in her new sweet job."

About

In August 2021, Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring the kid community gig, Celebrating Parents; kids draw pictures of parents at work and earn gift cards to Starbucks www.CelebratingParents.com

iReview Ice Cream, Seriously The Sweetest Gig for Talented Kids. Recruiting for Good created gig for 5th graders to taste The World's Best Ice Cream and Write Goodie Foodie Reviews. Kids that do a great job on the gig, get hired again (just like in the real world). To learn more visit www.iReviewIceCream.com Launching Labor Day Weekend 2021.

Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements to make a positive impact. We sponsor fun community celebrations and sweet gigs for kids that teach positive values, and prepare them for life. Candidates who allow us to represent them are part of our success. We celebrate them for entrusting us by sponsoring a Sweet Party, We Appreciate You. To learn more visit www.WeAppreciateYouParty.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose-driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value-driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com#landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #hirelocaltalent Looking to land a sweet job? Let us represent you today.

Love to make a positive impact? Refer your co-workers, family, and friends to land sweet jobs and earn the sweetest foodie reward. www.GoodFoodinTheHood.com#landsweetjob #goodfoodinthehood

In May 2021, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, The Sweetest Gig. Eleven kids reviewed LA's Best Chocolate and earned a box of chocolate for mom on Mother's Day. www.TheSweetestGig.com

In June 2021, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, We Dance for Good. Fifty New Jersey kids created finger dance videos and earned $20 Donuts for Daddy gift cards (The Sweetest Father's Day Gift.) And Recruiting for Good matched each gift card with a $20 donation to a local food pantry in NJ. www.WeDanceforGood.org

In July 2021, Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring the kid community gig, Grateful for Pie. Kids taste LA's Best Pies for Thanksgiving and write foodie reviews. www.GratefulforPie.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Recruiting for Good Celebrates Parrish Walsh Talented Mom for Landing Sweet Job

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.