New Kaycee game warden this fall

Sheridan -

Adam Hansen began work with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in April 2020. After graduating from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in July 2020, he worked as a warden in the Casper Regional Office until his transfer to the Kaycee game warden district in June 2021. 

A native of Iowa, Hansen graduated from Upper Iowa University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in conservation management and environmental science. He worked several seasonal jobs during college for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources doing habitat and public land management work, wildlife and bird population surveys and eventually seasonal watercraft and fishing law enforcement.

“My interest in wildlife began in high school when I worked for a small trapping supply business in my hometown. It was tedious, but fun work,” said Hansen. “In college I did some seasonal wildlife management jobs, but as I got further along in school, I became more interested in pursuing the conservation law enforcement route instead of straight management and biology.”

Hansen said he is enjoying the small town atmosphere of Kaycee and looking forward to this fall’s hunting season.

 

