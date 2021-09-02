2021-09-02 09:58:19.65 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Uncovered In St. Charles

Submit Release
A lucky Scratchers player in St. Charles has “unearthed” a $50,000 top prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “Gold Mine” game. The winning ticket was purchased at Thoele Convenience, 2212 First Capitol Drive, in St. Charles.   Scratchers players have won more than $13.3 million in prizes by playing “Gold Mine” since the $3 ticket was released. Three top prizes of $50,000 currently remain unclaimed in the game.

In St. Charles County alone, players won more than $49.5 million in FY20, with more than $5 million additionally being paid to Lottery retailers for sales commissions and bonuses. Educational programs in the county received more than $11.6 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. To see a detailed list of these programs, visit MOLottery.com.

