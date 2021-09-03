Westbound I-94 repairs near Albion start Tuesday

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation
COUNTY:
Calhoun
HIGHWAY:
I-94
CLOSEST CITY:
Albion
START DATE:
Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021
ESTIMATED END DATE:
Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021
PROJECT:
The Michigan Department of Transportation will be repairing pavement and resurfacing portions of 6 miles of westbound I-94 between 23 Mile Road and 29 Mile Road. The $255,000 investment includes hot-mix asphalt cold milling and resurfacing, skip patching and pavement markings.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:
Nighttime single-lane closures between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.
