Westbound I-94 repairs near Albion start Tuesday

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

COUNTY: Calhoun

HIGHWAY: I-94

CLOSEST CITY : Albion

START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will be repairing pavement and resurfacing portions of 6 miles of westbound I-94 between 23 Mile Road and 29 Mile Road. The $255,000 investment includes hot-mix asphalt cold milling and resurfacing, skip patching and pavement markings.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Nighttime single-lane closures between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.