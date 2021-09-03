Submit Release
Westbound I-94 repairs near Albion start Tuesday

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Calhoun

HIGHWAY: I-94

CLOSEST CITY: Albion

START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will be repairing pavement and resurfacing portions of 6 miles of westbound I-94 between 23 Mile Road and 29 Mile Road. The $255,000 investment includes hot-mix asphalt cold milling and resurfacing, skip patching and pavement markings.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Nighttime single-lane closures between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.

