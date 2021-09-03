Middlesex/ Driving with a Criminally Suspended License and Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21A303480

TROOPER: Jon Prack

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/02/21 0830 hours

LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Driving with a Criminally Suspended License and Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Jordan Orcutt

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers were notified of a suspicious vehicle in Waterbury, VT. Upon arrival Troopers made contact with Jordan Orcutt and Alexys Grundy who advised Orcutt was the owner of the vehicle in question. It was ultimately discovered that Orcutt had a criminally suspended license. Orcutt was seen on security footage operating the vehicle in the area. Orcutt was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division.

Troopers later determined Orcutt had court conditions of release to not operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, a 24 hour curfew, and to not have contact with Alexys Grundy.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 10/21/21 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NO

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802) 229-2648 (fax)