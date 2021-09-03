Middlesex/ Driving with a Criminally Suspended License and Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A303480
TROOPER: Jon Prack
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/02/21 0830 hours
LOCATION: Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Driving with a Criminally Suspended License and Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jordan Orcutt
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers were notified of a suspicious vehicle in Waterbury, VT. Upon arrival Troopers made contact with Jordan Orcutt and Alexys Grundy who advised Orcutt was the owner of the vehicle in question. It was ultimately discovered that Orcutt had a criminally suspended license. Orcutt was seen on security footage operating the vehicle in the area. Orcutt was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division.
Troopers later determined Orcutt had court conditions of release to not operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, a 24 hour curfew, and to not have contact with Alexys Grundy.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 10/21/21 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NO
Trooper Jonathan Prack
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex VT 05602
(802) 229-9191
(802) 229-2648 (fax)