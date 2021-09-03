Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/ MV Crash Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  21B202913                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eric Hudson

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 9/3/21 at 7:47 AM

STREET: VT Route 14

TOWN: Sharon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 1/4 mile north of Town Garage Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear and dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Rocket

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River Jct., VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Prius

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front end damage

INJURIES: None life threatening

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Dominick Wilcox

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Canaan, NH

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive front end damage

INJURIES: None life threatening

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

Witnesses to the crash indicated Vehicle #1 crossed the center line after

narrowly missing the first of two vehicles that were traveling south bound.  The

second of the two vehicles was struck head on by Vehicle #1 within the south

bound lane near a gravel pull off just north of Town Garage Road.  Operator #2

was entrapped in the vehicle and Sharon Fire Department used extrication tools

to remove him from the driver's position.  Both Operator #1 and Operator #2

sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision and

transported to the hospital.  Both operators were wearing seat belts.  The

vehicles involved sustained extensive contact and induced damage to the front

ends and were towed from the scene.  The cause of the crash is under

investigation, but speed, impairment and environmental conditions are not

factors in this crash.

 

 

 

