Royalton Barracks/ MV Crash Injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B202913
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eric Hudson
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 9/3/21 at 7:47 AM
STREET: VT Route 14
TOWN: Sharon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 1/4 mile north of Town Garage Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear and dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Rocket
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River Jct., VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Prius
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front end damage
INJURIES: None life threatening
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Dominick Wilcox
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Canaan, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive front end damage
INJURIES: None life threatening
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
Witnesses to the crash indicated Vehicle #1 crossed the center line after
narrowly missing the first of two vehicles that were traveling south bound. The
second of the two vehicles was struck head on by Vehicle #1 within the south
bound lane near a gravel pull off just north of Town Garage Road. Operator #2
was entrapped in the vehicle and Sharon Fire Department used extrication tools
to remove him from the driver's position. Both Operator #1 and Operator #2
sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision and
transported to the hospital. Both operators were wearing seat belts. The
vehicles involved sustained extensive contact and induced damage to the front
ends and were towed from the scene. The cause of the crash is under
investigation, but speed, impairment and environmental conditions are not
factors in this crash.
